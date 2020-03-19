Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 35,972 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,972 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Knowles were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth about $999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 52.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth about $13,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

