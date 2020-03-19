Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 27,784 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,784 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Harsco worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSC opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.35 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,364 shares of company stock worth $218,568. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

