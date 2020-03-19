Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 24,823 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,823 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $10,947,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after acquiring an additional 395,018 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,177,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,450,000 after buying an additional 388,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,450,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after acquiring an additional 211,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.61.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.