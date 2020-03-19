Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHGE stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

