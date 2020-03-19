Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.47. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.