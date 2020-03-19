Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $900,000 Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Evertec by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after buying an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

