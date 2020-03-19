Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,863 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 708,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

BLMN stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.44%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

