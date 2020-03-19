Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 4,116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

SRC stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

