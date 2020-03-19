Peloton’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 24th (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton’s (NASDAQ:PTON) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 24th. Peloton had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $1,160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $29.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PTON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Peloton in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.87.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $79,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,009,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.