Dignity (LON:DTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DTY stock opened at GBX 345.43 ($4.54) on Tuesday. Dignity has a 12 month low of GBX 455.20 ($5.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 759.50 ($9.99). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 547.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30.

Dignity (LON:DTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 60.60 ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 60.90 ($0.80) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that Dignity will post 7030.0006393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

