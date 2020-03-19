Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAKK. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bakkavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147 ($1.93).

BAKK opened at GBX 60.30 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.31. The company has a market cap of $349.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.57. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 87.59 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.60 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

