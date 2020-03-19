Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FERG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferguson from GBX 7,000 ($92.08) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,473.41 ($85.15).

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG opened at GBX 4,503 ($59.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,912.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,676.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.