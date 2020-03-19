Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Telecom plus (LON:TEP)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Telecom plus (LON:TEP) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,540 ($20.26).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.45 million and a PE ratio of 25.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.84. Telecom plus has a twelve month low of GBX 1,092 ($14.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.85).

In other Telecom plus news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.44), for a total value of £8,875,000 ($11,674,559.33).

Telecom plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

