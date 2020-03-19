Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Friday, February 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Future stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.16) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,308.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Future has a one year low of GBX 722 ($9.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The stock has a market cap of $607.69 million and a PE ratio of 66.67.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

