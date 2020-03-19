Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DLG. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 344.83 ($4.54).

LON DLG opened at GBX 268.10 ($3.53) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 322.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

