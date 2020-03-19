PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 765.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 30,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $452,578.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,689,988 shares of company stock valued at $46,263,732. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $7.03 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.07%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

