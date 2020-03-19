Paul Robert Burke Purchases 1,500 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $16.22 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 272,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $47,458,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 717.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

