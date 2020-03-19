Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $438.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,111 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,543,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,705,000 after acquiring an additional 592,901 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,994,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,944,000 after acquiring an additional 447,092 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,921,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after acquiring an additional 78,858 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

