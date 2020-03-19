Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Buys $4,843,750.00 in Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Director Barbara Dalton acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $4,843,750.00.

IMRA opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

