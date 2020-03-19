Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) President Purchases $155,000.00 in Stock

Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 31,000 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 67.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

