Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,086 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amerisafe by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Amerisafe by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amerisafe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.49. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.02 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 20.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $73,913.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

