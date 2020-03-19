Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225,215 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

