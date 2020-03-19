Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.81.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

