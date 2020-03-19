Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $1.79 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 204,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,943 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,293 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $766.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $12.56.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

