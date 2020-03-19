Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 9,672 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.38% of Lawson Products worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAWS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 3,000 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,450.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management acquired 11,600 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAWS opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

