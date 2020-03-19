Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 77,279 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77,279 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Radware worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 167.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $16.87 on Thursday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

