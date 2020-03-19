Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 58,379 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,379 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,393,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,035,000 after buying an additional 137,944 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,111,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 6,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,718,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,482,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

