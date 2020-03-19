Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 2,898 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.44% of American Public Education worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $358.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.01.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

