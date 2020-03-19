Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 20,743 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.23% of ImmunoGen worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,707,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 272,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.48.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,363.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,504 shares of company stock valued at $441,635 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

