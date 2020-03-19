Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 19,030 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,030 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 200,752 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,036,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 127,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HHR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

