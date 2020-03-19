Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 1,301 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.31% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,566,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 309,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 199,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:TPB opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Turning Point Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

