Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 1,188 Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of Mercantile Bank worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $415.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.94. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

