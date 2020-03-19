Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 294,297 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Meet Group were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities downgraded Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

MEET stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Meet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $373.93 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 million. Meet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474,380 shares of company stock worth $27,385,635 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

