Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,069 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.54% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 440,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $249.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

