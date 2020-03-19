Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

Shares of WTS opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $72.18 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

