Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Kura Oncology worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.39.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

