Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 22,635 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Tennant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Tennant by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,588,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Tennant by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 161,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.90.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

