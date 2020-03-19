Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 2,081 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $904.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $861.15.

NYSE CMG opened at $465.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $940.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $817.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total value of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

