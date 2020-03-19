Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases 37,483 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 197.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

INVH stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.