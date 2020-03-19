Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,151 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,277,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after acquiring an additional 105,762 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded PLDT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of PHI opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.41. PLDT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7705 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. PLDT’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

