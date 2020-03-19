Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sapiens International by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sapiens International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sapiens International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of SPNS opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $764.29 million, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

