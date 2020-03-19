Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.78 Million in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Energizer by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Energizer stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.