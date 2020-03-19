Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.77 Million in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Roth Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

