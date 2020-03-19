Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.72 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,011.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 86,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 78,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Shares of VRTX opened at $212.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

