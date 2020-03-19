Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $1.69 Million in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Shares of CHGG opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $3,467,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 694,248 shares of company stock valued at $28,190,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

