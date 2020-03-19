Oxford Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) by 330.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,243 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 1.24% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of AQST opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 125.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

