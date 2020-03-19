Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,310 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Afya worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Afya by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,265,000 after acquiring an additional 540,573 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Afya by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,326,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Afya by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 677,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 94,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Afya by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Afya by 452.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 606,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 497,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Afya alerts:

AFYA opened at $15.31 on Thursday. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.