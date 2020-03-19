Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.82 Million Stake in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 636,974 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.33% of Agenus worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,929,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after buying an additional 1,529,960 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 944,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 148,892 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 68.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 337.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 294,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 1,488.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 281,580 shares in the last quarter. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $349.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Agenus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

