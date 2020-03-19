Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.79 Million Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

