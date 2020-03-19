Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 586.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in AutoNation by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in AutoNation by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 44,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $2,038,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,820,268. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AN shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AutoNation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

